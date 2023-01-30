Claire Crowell from Hattie Jane’s Creamery made an Ice Cream Breakfast Parfait. Saturday, February 4 is Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. In honor of the occasion, Hattie Jane's Creameries around Middle Tennessee are celebrating with new breakfast-inspired flavors, including Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll, Biscuits & Strawberry Jam, Maple Bacon Crunch and Granola & Blueberries (gluten & dairy-free). Wear your pajamas for the Pajama Party from 10am-2pm and receive 15% off your purchase! For a list of locations visit https://hattiejanescreamery.com/.

Ingredients:

½ cup cinnamon roll pieces

1 large scoop of Mulekick Coffee ice cream

¼ cup pecans

caramel sauce

whipped cream

¼ cup bacon brittle crumbs

Instructions: