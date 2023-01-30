Claire Crowell from Hattie Jane’s Creamery made an Ice Cream Breakfast Parfait. Saturday, February 4 is Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. In honor of the occasion, Hattie Jane's Creameries around Middle Tennessee are celebrating with new breakfast-inspired flavors, including Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll, Biscuits & Strawberry Jam, Maple Bacon Crunch and Granola & Blueberries (gluten & dairy-free). Wear your pajamas for the Pajama Party from 10am-2pm and receive 15% off your purchase! For a list of locations visit https://hattiejanescreamery.com/.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup cinnamon roll pieces
- 1 large scoop of Mulekick Coffee ice cream
- ¼ cup pecans
- caramel sauce
- whipped cream
- ¼ cup bacon brittle crumbs
Instructions:
- Build your parfait from the bottom up! Start off with a handful of cinnamon roll crumbles to coat the bottom of your cup.
- Then add a large scoop of Hattie Jane's Mulekick Coffee ice cream.
- Layer a small handful of pecans over the ice cream.
- Drizzle caramel sauce to your liking.
- Top it off with a swirl of whipped cream and a dusting of bacon brittle crumbs.
- Add a spoon and enjoy!