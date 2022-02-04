Saturday, February 5 is Ice Cream for Breakfast Day! In honor of the occasion, Hattie Jane's Creameries around Middle Tennessee are celebrating with new breakfast-inspired flavors, including Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll, Pancakes & Blueberry Maple Syrup, Biscuits & Sorghum, Mimosa Sorbet and Mulekick Coffee. They'll also be serving up hot coffee, milkshakes, baked treats, and other Hattie Jane’s specialty flavors. Wear your pajamas for the Pajama Party from 9am-12noon and receive 10% off your purchase! Get more details online at www.hattiejanescreamery.com.