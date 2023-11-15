Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

If you are flying this Thanksgiving, you'll want to read this book!

Ganesh Sitaraman author of Why Flying is Miserable and How to Fix It talked about why in this day and age there is no reason that flying should be so bad
Posted at 12:06 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 13:06:45-05

Ganesh Sitaraman author of Why Flying is Miserable and How to Fix It talked about why in this day and age there is no reason that flying should be so bad and what’s the solution to the problem. Why Flying is Miserable and How to Fix It is available wherever you buy books. Visit https://ganeshsitaraman.com/ to learn more. Follow @GaneshSitaraman on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018