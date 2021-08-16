Watch
iLux Treatment

We chat with Dr. Jeffrey Horn
Posted at 12:07 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 13:07:22-04

In today’s Your Health Matters, Dr. Jeffrey Horn of Vision for Life talked about how the iLux® treatment can provide dry eye relief. For more information or to make an appointment visit: https://www.bestvisionforlife.com/.

