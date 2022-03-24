Corey Ross the producer for the Immersive van Gogh Exhibit gave us a tour of the unforgettable art show. The Immersive van Gogh Exhibit opens to the public Thursday, March 24 at Lighthouse ArtSpace, located at 4416 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN 37205 (in the old Harris Teeter space behind the Belle Meade Theatre). Immersive van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with timed (from 10am-9pm) and flexible ticket options available. For tickets or for more information, visit https://www.nashvillevangogh.com/. The exhibition will be in Nashville through Sunday, June 19.