Impress Your Holiday Guests with Glow Wine

Bob Krumm owner of Bavarian Bierhaus made a traditional German holiday drink called Gluhwein, meaning “Glow Wine”. The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Dickens of a Christmas holiday tradition will be held in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee Saturday, December 11 from 10am-6pm and Sunday, December 12 from 11am-5pm. The festival recreates the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop. A variety of musicians, dancers and Dickens characters will fill the streets. In addition, there will also be art, crafts, food, drink, and shopping. Get a taste of Gluhwein at this year’s Dickens of a Christmas where Bavarian Bierhaus will once again host the Beer Garden. For more information, go to https://williamsonheritage.org/event/dickens2021-2/.

Glühwein

As soon as the weather turns cold in Germany, everywhere there is Glühwein. Literally meaning "glow wine," originally it earned its name because the spiced and slightly sweet red wine was heated by placing red hot irons into large vats of the drink. But you would not be incorrect if you felt a warm glow inside after drinking it.

Glühwein is perfect for Christmas parties, tailgates, and sipping by a fire anytime the weather turns cold. It's easy to make too. And there is a non-alcoholic version known as Kinder Punsch.

This recipe serves four:

1 - 750 ml bottle of inexpensive dry wine (substitute Apple Cider for the non-alcoholic version

1 Orange cut into slices

2 Cinnamon sticks

6 Cloves, whole

1/4 cup Sugar (delete for non-alcoholic version)

1/4 cup Orange juice

3 Star Anise (Optional)

1/4 cup Brandy or Rum (optional and added just before serving)

Directions:

Heat all ingredient on low for 10 minutes, but do not boil.

Serve in warm mugs.

Garnish with orange slices, cinnamon sticks, and star anise if desired.

Enjoy!