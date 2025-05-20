In Good Company: Lelan sits down with reporter Rob Coles!

In today's In Good Company, Lelan sits down with one of our newest reporters Rob Coles to learn more about his time in TV!

Coles shares the origins of his passion for television news, which began as early as elementary school when he would watch broadcasts and be captivated by anchors like Bryant Gumbel.Now, as part of the News Channel 5 team, he reflects on some of the memorable stories he's covered, including an unusual "trick" using straws to help restore one's voice.

Beyond his reporting skills, Coles hopes to be known for his ability to craft memorable, impactful stories that resonate with viewers.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.