In Good Company: Meet our newest team member Abbey Walton

Abbey Walton is a Client Content Host & Reporter for Talk of the Town. She joins the team after working as a morning traffic anchor in Charleston, South Carolina, where she was nominated for an Emmy for her team coverage of Hurricane Debby. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

As a graduate of the University of Georgia, Abbey calls Georgia home but has also lived in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New York. Outside of work, she enjoys going for long walks exploring the city, listening to live bands, discovering local coffee shops, and eating some Nashville hot chicken!

Follow her on social media

https://www.facebook.com/AbbeyLive5/

https://www.instagram.com/abbeycwalton/?hl=en

