Inspiring Movie About NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner

NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, his wife Brenda Warner and actor Zachary Levi gave us a preview of the new movie American Underdog. Zachary Levi stars in the movie based on Kurt Warner’s life and tells the story of how the NFL star went from being a grocery store stock boy to Super Bowl Champion. American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story opens in theaters everywhere on Christmas day. For more information, go to www.americanunderdog.movie.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 12:43:48-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.