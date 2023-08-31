Into the Spotlight Coming to Streaming

Actresses Leigh-Allyn Baker and Kate Larson gave us a preview of her new movie Into the Spotlight. Into the Spotlight is a coming-of-age musical about a teenager with a rockstar dad and an enchanted microphone, written by 15-year-old Larson who wrote the script during the pandemic. You can see Into the Spotlight on Video on Demand starting Friday, September 1.
Actresses Leigh-Allyn Baker and Kate Larson gave us a preview of her new movie Into the Spotlight. Into the Spotlight is a coming-of-age musical about a teenager with a rockstar dad and an enchanted microphone, written by 15-year-old Larson who wrote the script during the pandemic. You can see Into the Spotlight on Video on Demand starting Friday, September 1.
