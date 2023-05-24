Into the Woods Now Playing at TPAC

Kennedy Kanagawa one of the performers in the hit Broadway musical Into the Woods, talked about performing in the production. Into the Woods runs now through Sunday, May 28 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. For tickets, go to www.TPAC.org.
