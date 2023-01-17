Watch Now
Irish Coffee & Winter Hibiscus Collins Mocktails

We get two recipes from the Liquor Lab
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 12:52:11-05

In honor of Dry January, Freddie Sarkis Chief Cocktail Officer for Liquor Lab made two mocktails - NA Irish Coffee and Winter Hibiscus Collins. Liquor Lab allows guests to participate in any and all cocktail classes spirit free - all year long. Utilizing non-alcoholic substitutions, Liquor Lab classes range from seasonal flavors to refreshing margarita mocktails. Online courses are offered for as little as $10 a class, and they also offer cocktail kits. To learn more about the classes, go to https://www.liquorlablive.com. For kits, https://liquorlabstore.squarespace.com.

NA Irish Coffee

1/2 oz spiced brown sugar syrup

3 - 4 oz hot coffee

2 oz cold shaken cream

nutmeg to garnish

Add brown sugar syrup and hot coffee to glass and stir gently. Top with shaken cream and a dusting of nutmeg.

Winter Hibiscus Collins

2 oz hibiscus tea

1/2 oz cranberry syrup

3/4 oz lime juice

1 dash orange bitters

ginger beer

Add hibiscus tea, cranberry syrup, lime juice and a dash of orange bitters to a shaker. Shake vigorously, then strain over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer.

