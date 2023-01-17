Irish Coffee & Winter Hibiscus Collins Mocktails

In honor of Dry January, Freddie Sarkis Chief Cocktail Officer for Liquor Lab made two mocktails - NA Irish Coffee and Winter Hibiscus Collins. Liquor Lab allows guests to participate in any and all cocktail classes spirit free - all year long. Utilizing non-alcoholic substitutions, Liquor Lab classes range from seasonal flavors to refreshing margarita mocktails. Online courses are offered for as little as $10 a class, and they also offer cocktail kits. To learn more about the classes, go to https://www.liquorlablive.com. For kits, https://liquorlabstore.squarespace.com.
NA Irish Coffee
1/2 oz spiced brown sugar syrup
3 - 4 oz hot coffee
2 oz cold shaken cream
nutmeg to garnish
Add brown sugar syrup and hot coffee to glass and stir gently. Top with shaken cream and a dusting of nutmeg.
Winter Hibiscus Collins
2 oz hibiscus tea
1/2 oz cranberry syrup
3/4 oz lime juice
1 dash orange bitters
ginger beer
Add hibiscus tea, cranberry syrup, lime juice and a dash of orange bitters to a shaker. Shake vigorously, then strain over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer.