Is It A Pizza Or A Pie?

Chuck Cinelli from Coco’s Italian Market made a Sicilian Pie. Coco's Italian Market is located at 411 51st Ave. North, Nashville, TN 37209. For more information, visit www.italianmarket.biz or call (615) 783-0114.

SICILIAN PIZZA

Sicilian Pizza or commonly called a Sauce Pie. This is our recipe from our cookbook Loafing with Cousin Maria. We start with a Focaccia Bread recipe. This is a flat bread originating from Liguria. Focaccia can be used as a side to many meals and is popular a sandwich bread. It also may be served as an antipasto, appetizer, table bread, or snack.

1 HALF PAN FOCACCIA BREAD

INGREDIENTS

• 1 3/4 cups warm water

1 package active dry yeast (Fleischmann's)

1 tablespoon sugar

• 2 1/2 cups Doppio Zero Red Label flour

• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for kneading

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus coarse sea salt, for sprinkling

• 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, for dough

1/3 cup olive oil for pan

DIRECTIONS

Combine the warm water, yeast and sugar in a small bowl. Put the bowl in a warm place and let sit until the yeast is bubbly - about 15 minutes.

Put the dough hook on your stand mixer. In the mixer bowl, combine the flour, 1 tablespoon of kosher salt, 1/2 cup olive oil and the yeast mixture with the mixer on low speed. Once the dough has come together, continue to knead for 5 to 6 minutes at medium speed until it becomes smooth and soft. Add some flour if the

dough is sticky.

Transfer the dough to a clean, lightly floured surface, and then knead it by hand 1 or 2 times. Add a little flour if the dough is still sticky.

Spray inside of bowl with non-stick spray and return the dough to the bowl. Cover it with plastic wrap and put it in a warm place until the dough has doubled in size, at least 1 hour.

Coat a cookie sheet pan with 1/3 cup olive oil.

Put the dough onto the pan and begin pressing it out to fit the size of the pan.

Turn the dough over to coat the other side with the olive oil.

Continue to stretch the dough to fit the pan.

Make finger holes all the way through the dough. This will give the focaccia the rough look characteristic of focaccia. When the dough rises the holes will fill in, otherwise the dough will be smooth if you fail to do this step.

Put the dough in the warm place and let it rise until double in size for about 1 hour.

While the dough is rising a second time, preheat the oven to 425°F.

Bake the dough for no more than 5 minutes. Pull out and add the sauce.

Remove the focaccia from the oven and let it cool before cutting and serving.

Do not overcook or bread will dry out.

PASTA SAUCE

INGREDIENTS

2 20 oz. cans Cento tomato puree

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 cup grated Romano cheese

Blend all ingredients together in a sauce pot and heat to a simmer.

DIRECTIONS

Cool and spread onto the focaccia bread and bake. Served room temperature.