Is Your Child a Picky Eater?

Dr. Jones shares with us tips to get picky eaters to eat healthier
Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 12:50:46-05

Dr. Jones gave tips on how to make mealtime healthy and delicious for children. For more information, visit the American Academy of Pediatrics’ website at www.AAP.org.

