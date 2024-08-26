Our friends from the Plus Closet are here to show us the easy steps you can do to take your summer wardrobe and transition to the fall season!
The Plus Closet is owned by Julie Hallis and Shannon Clemons. The store offers a wide range of sizes.
For more information on The Plus Closet and to learn more about their buying and selling policies visit
https://theplusclosetnashville.myshopify.com/
It is almost time! Here are some tips to take your outfits from summer to fall
Posted
and last updated
Our friends from the Plus Closet are here to show us the easy steps you can do to take your summer wardrobe and transition to the fall season!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.