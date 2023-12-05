Watch Now
It is your chance to be a country star! Dollywood holding auditions in Nashville for new show!

We learn more about how you can be a part of a new dollywood show.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 13:10:41-05

Dollywood entertainment manager Roger White talked about the auditions being held in Nashville to cast for performers for the park’s I Will Always Love You Music Festival.

On Friday, December 15 in Nashville, Dollywood Entertainment is casting for professional female country singers that can move/dance to bring to life a new musical show that tells the story of Dolly’s life through her songs and stories.

Deadline for registration is Friday, December 8. To register for the APPOINTMENT ONLY audition visit https://www.dollywood.com/Jobs/Auditions/Schedule. The I Will Always Love You Music Festival runs March 9-April 14, 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.dollywood.com/themepark/festivals/i-will-always-love-you/.

