Italian Restaurant-Style Gnocchi Soup

Ann Cox Eastes from Kroger made Gnocchi Soup, copycat recipe that tastes just like a favorite menu item at a famous Italian restaurant chain.
GNOCCHI SOUP
1-2 T olive oil
1-2 T butter
¾ c chopped celery
¾ c chopped onion
½ c grated carrot
1 ½ t garlic
3-4 T flour
1 (32-oz) container chicken broth
2 1/2-3 c cream, half and half or fat free half and half
1 t Italian seasoning
½-3/4 lb gnocchi, pieces cut in half
1 ½ -2 c shredded rotisserie chicken or any cooked chicken
½ c shredded fresh spinach
In a large saucepan heat olive oil and butter. Add celery, onion and carrots; cook over medium heat until limp. Stir in garlic. Add flour and stir to coat vegetables. Add warm broth, gradually and stir to mix. Add hot cream or half and half, gradually, stirring to mix over medium-low heat to thicken. Stir in Italian seasoning. Add gnocchi and heat until it puffs slightly. Add chicken and spinach and cook an additional 10-15 minutes to heat completely. Serve hot. Yield: 4-6 servings