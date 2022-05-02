Italian Villa Event at Nightscape

Mike Weinberg founder of Nightscapes talked about the unique culinary experience you can have inside Nightscapes Italian Night and executive chef Zane Dearien made the Antipasti from the menu. Nightscapes is located at 114 12th Ave N. Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, visit www.explorenightscapes.com.

Antipasti - Scallops and caviar with citrus, pine nuts and herbs.