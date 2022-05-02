Italian Villa Event at Nightscape

Mike Weinberg founder of Nightscapes talked about the unique culinary experience you can have inside Nightscapes Italian Night and executive chef Zane Dearien made the Antipasti from the menu. Nightscapes is located at 114 12th Ave N. Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, visit www.explorenightscapes.com.
Antipasti - Scallops and caviar with citrus, pine nuts and herbs.
- Cure scallops in a 50/50 salt to sugar mixture by weight, top with citrus zest, bay leaves, chilies, spices of your liking.
- Pack all ingredients in and let cure for 24 hours.
- Rinse off and dry in a cooler.
- Cut the scallops into thin slices and plate in thin layers.
- Season with vinegar, olive oil and sea salt.
- Garnish with caviar, citrus, herbs and herb powder.
- Make sure to keep plates chilled prior to plating.