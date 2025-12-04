It's a Charlie Brown Christmas inside of ICE at Gaylord Opryland!

You and your family can enjoy A Charlie Brown Christmas and celebrate the anniversary of Peanuts at this year's ICE attraction at Gaylord Opryland!
To get tickets and learn more visit
https://www.christmasatgaylordopryland.com/
Posted
You and your family can enjoy A Charlie Brown Christmas and celebrate the anniversary of Peanuts at this year's ICE attraction at Gaylord Opryland!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.