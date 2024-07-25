Watch Now
It's Christmas in July on Talk of the Town!

It's Christmas in July on Talk of the Town! Lelan, Heather, and Cole head out to The Christmas Place in Mt. Juliet to celebrate!
Lelan, Heather, and Cole are at the Christmas Place in Mt. Juliet to celebrate Christmas in July! The Christmas Place gives us tips on how to decorate a tree like a professional! They tell us the exact amount of ornaments and bows you need to make your tree shine!

Christy Hunter from PhotoWalk Nashville gives us tips on taking the perfect Santa photo with kids!

Lelan, Cole, and Heather also face off in a gift wrapping competition that Santa himself judges! Who will take home the price?

For more information on The Christmas Place visit https://www.christmasplace.com/

If you would like to set up a session with Christy and PhotoWalk Nashville visit https://photowalkyourtravel.com/nashville#/

