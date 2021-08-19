It's Consignment Sale Time!

Ms. Cheap talked about deals at upcoming kid’s consignment sales.

*Encores South public sale is Aug. 21- 28 in the former Piggly Wiggly store at 1022 Columbia Highway in Franklin. Details: www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com There is also an adult clothing and housewares Encores Sale Sept 7-11 in the same location.

*Rhea Lana’s of Franklin is having its sale Aug. 22-28 at 1010 Columbia Ave., https://franklin.rhealana.com/ [franklin.rhealana.com]

For more sales, see http://www.consignmentsalefinder.org/TNmiddle.php [consignmentsalefinder.org]

