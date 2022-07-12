It's Nashville Burger Week! Close to 50 local bars and restaurants will present a burger special for just $7, and all you have to do to participate is order it, eat it and vote for your favorite. In addition to bragging rights, the winning restaurant will receive a golden ticket to compete in the 2023 World Food Championships. Vote for your favorite burger here: https://nashvillescene.secondstreetapp.com/Burger-Week-2022/gallery/.