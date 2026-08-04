It's National Fried Chicken and Waffle Day and we are celebrating with Metro Diner!

It's National Chicken and Waffle Day and we are celebrating with Metro Diner! Learn how you can win free chicken and waffles for a year!

Can’t get enough Metro Chicken & Waffles?! 88 lucky Metro Diner fans will Win them for a Year!! You’ve got multiple ways to enter…



1. Join us in-diner on our holiday, Saturday, August 8th and purchase Fried Chicken & Waffles for an entry slip into your local diner’s drawing. Bonus entry when you show your server you follow your local diner’s Facebook page! One winner will be pulled per location. Find Your Nearest Diner



2. “Like” the National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day post on the Metro Diner brand socials (Facebook, Instagram, and/or TikTok ) and follow the post instructions to complete your entries. 5 winners will be selected at random from the Facebook page, 5 from Instagram, and 1 from TikTok.



3. Follow & engage with our influencer partner giveaway posts – they will be randomly pulling one Chicken & Waffles for a Year winner each:



https://metrodiner.com/