It's National Hot Chocolate Day! Celebrate with Mason's Restaurant's new "Hot Chocolate Affair"

We learn more about the special event at the Mason Restaurant and bar.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 13:00:42-05

It is National Hot Chocolate Day! Mason's Restaurant and Bar located in the Loews Hotel has a new Hot Chocolate experience called the "Hot Chocolate Affair" and will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. through March.

This is a take on a "high tea" with teapots full of milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate. They also offer unique toppings for your drink! For more on the restaurant and to book a reservation visit

https://www.loewshotels.com/vanderbilt-hotel/dining
Phone: 615-320-1700
Facebook/Instagram: @loewsnashville

