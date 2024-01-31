It's National Hot Chocolate Day! Celebrate with Mason's Restaurant's new "Hot Chocolate Affair"

It is National Hot Chocolate Day! Mason's Restaurant and Bar located in the Loews Hotel has a new Hot Chocolate experience called the "Hot Chocolate Affair" and will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. through March.

This is a take on a "high tea" with teapots full of milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate. They also offer unique toppings for your drink! For more on the restaurant and to book a reservation visit