It's Taco Week! The Nashville Scene shows us how you can enjoy the deals and vote for your favorite!

For one week only, December 8-14, The Nashville Scene is turning Middle Tennessee into a taco lover’s paradise with 40+ restaurants offering $6 taco specials that will guac your world.

DOWNLOAD THE APP to keep track of your taco journey and find participating near you. Throughout the week, try as many tacos as your stomach can handle and share your experiences on social media using #SceneTacoWeek25 and tagging @nashvillescene. Then, VOTE for your favorite tacos and help us crown the winners!