It's Tax Free weekend! Ms. Cheap has tips to get the best deals!

The “holiday” on tax on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday July 26 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. During these popular one-weekend-a-year holiday periods, Tennesseans do not have to pay state or local sales tax on certain items, saving anywhere from 6.25 percent up to almost 10 percent on some purchases.
For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/sth-traditional.html [tn.gov]
Ms. Cheap's tips
- Think ahead of items you may need in the coming year whether it be a computer, new running shoes or a special outfit for a special occasion.
- Review flyers and check websites for deals (aka prices) on items you want to buy before you hit the stores
- Be sure the items you are buying are exempt and fall under the stated thresholds of $100 or $1,500. The www.tntaxholiday.com [tntaxholiday.com] has a list of exempt items and not exempt items.
- Be aware that sometimes retailers mark up only to mark down. Buyer beware!
- Keep your receipts in case you want to return something.