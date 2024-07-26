It's Tax Free weekend! Ms. Cheap has tips to get the best deals!

The “holiday” on tax on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday July 26 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. During these popular one-weekend-a-year holiday periods, Tennesseans do not have to pay state or local sales tax on certain items, saving anywhere from 6.25 percent up to almost 10 percent on some purchases.

For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/sth-traditional.html [tn.gov]

