It's time for the 2nd annual Queens Empire Ball that benefits the National Museum of African American Music

The event raises funds for the National Museum of African American Music in Downtown Nashville! Lelan and Heather learn how you can join in on the fun!

he Second Annual Queen's Empire Ball will transport attendees to 19th Century London, as the guests come dressed in Regency era attire and enjoy their favorite songs performed with period appropriate arrangements. This year’s event is bigger and more exciting, moving to the fabulous Fisher Center at Belmont University and adding a daytime event, The Queen’s Afternoon Tea & Croquet.

The event is May 17th with a VIP dinner at 6:30 p.m. and General Admission at 7:00 p.m.

A Tea and Croquet will also happen that day at Belmont University at 11 a.m.

To learn more and get tickets to both visit https://www.queensempireball.com/