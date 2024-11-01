It's time to start holiday shopping! We get ideas from the Christmas Sampler! A one-stop-shop for all your gift ideas

The Christmas Sampler, located at 401 North Main Street (at "The Center") in Springfield, TN features more than 100 booths of quality arts, crafts, jewelry, children's clothing, specialty boutiques, antiques, and more.

November 1 - 2, 2024 Please note the new shopping hours!!

Premier Night: Friday, November 1, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Admission $10; bring your stub back on Saturday for FREE entry into the Sampler!

Saturday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission $5.

*Children Kindergarten & under are free! School-age children do require a ticket to enter.