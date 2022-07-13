It's Wild Wednesday with a Honduran Milk Snake

Mallory Immel from Nashville Zoo introduced us to a "Cy" a Honduran Milk Snake and talked about the Red, White & Zoo event. Nashville Zoo invites wine lovers to Red, White & Zoo, Friday, July 29 from 6:30pm-10:30pm. During this event, guests can stroll through parts of the Zoo as they enjoy unlimited wine and select beers from around the world. Several animal habitats will be open through sunset with keepers available to answer guests’ questions. Other activities for the evening include live music, access to DinoTrek, special animal encounters and food available for purchase from local food trucks. Red, White & Zoo is for adults ages 21 and over and children will not be allowed to attend the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/wine. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.