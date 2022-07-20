Jack Daniel Peach Whiskey Sauce for Pork + Tennessee Honey Bellini

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Jack Daniel Peach Whiskey Sauce for Pork and a Tennessee Honey Bellini cocktail. (see recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931) 759-7394.
Jack Daniel Peach Whiskey Sauce for Pork
1 tbsp oil
1/3 cup shallots, chopped
1 ½ tsp garlic, minced
1 ½ cups sliced peaches
½ cup chicken broth
1 tsp brown sugar
3-4 sprigs fresh thyme
3 tbsp Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey
1 tbsp butter
Heat oil in medium saucepan and add shallots & garlic; saute 1 minute. Add peaches, broth, brown sugar and thyme sprigs to pan; cook for several minutes until peaches begin to soften. Add whiskey & butter; cook for 4-5 minutes until sauce has slightly thickened. Discard thyme sprigs. Serve over pork (tenderloin or chops).
Makes approx. 2 cups sauce.
Tip: if peaches are not in season, use frozen, sliced peaches that have been thawed and drained.
Tennessee Honey Bellini
1 oz chilled Jack Daniel Tennessee Honey Whiskey
3 oz chilled sparkling wine
1 oz peach nectar
Pour the Tennessee Honey into a champagne flute. Add the sparkling wine. Spoon the peach nectar over the top. Garnish with slice of peach on the rim.