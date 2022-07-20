Watch Now
Jack Daniel Peach Whiskey Sauce for Pork + Tennessee Honey Bellini

We get a great recipe from Lynne Tolley
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 13:07:57-04

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Jack Daniel Peach Whiskey Sauce for Pork and a Tennessee Honey Bellini cocktail. (see recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931) 759-7394.

Jack Daniel Peach Whiskey Sauce for Pork

1 tbsp oil

1/3 cup shallots, chopped

1 ½ tsp garlic, minced

1 ½ cups sliced peaches

½ cup chicken broth

1 tsp brown sugar

3-4 sprigs fresh thyme

3 tbsp Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

1 tbsp butter

Heat oil in medium saucepan and add shallots & garlic; saute 1 minute. Add peaches, broth, brown sugar and thyme sprigs to pan; cook for several minutes until peaches begin to soften. Add whiskey & butter; cook for 4-5 minutes until sauce has slightly thickened. Discard thyme sprigs. Serve over pork (tenderloin or chops).

Makes approx. 2 cups sauce.

Tip: if peaches are not in season, use frozen, sliced peaches that have been thawed and drained.

Tennessee Honey Bellini

1 oz chilled Jack Daniel Tennessee Honey Whiskey

3 oz chilled sparkling wine

1 oz peach nectar

Pour the Tennessee Honey into a champagne flute. Add the sparkling wine. Spoon the peach nectar over the top. Garnish with slice of peach on the rim.

