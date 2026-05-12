Jackalope Brewing is celebrating 15 years with a a big four day party!

Jackalope Brewing Company [jackalopebrew.com] is raising a glass to 15 years in Music City with a four-day anniversary celebration [jackalopebrew.com] at its Wedgewood-Houston taproom (429B Houston St, Nashville, TN), May 21–24. The weekend-long event will transform the taproom into a birthday festival featuring live music, DJs, specialty and vault beer releases, outdoor grilling, photo activations, and flash tattoos – all free admission. Family-friendly experiences include carnival games, pet parades, and a Kids Loft with a root beer float bar. The weekend’s immersive entertainment will bring together the community that has supported the brewery since its founding in 2011.

Anniversary Weekend Lineup – All Events Are Free Admission :

Thursday, May 21: Happy Birthday

· 5:00 – 8:00 PM: Live Performance from Singer-Songwriter Brad Sample

· 6:00 – 9:00 PM: Flash Tattoo Artist

· 7:00 – 7:30: Birthday Cake Cutting & Beer Toast with Steve Wright, Bailey Spalding, and Carl Meier

· Space Gems IPA Release — a limited-edition anniversary brew debuting exclusively at the taproom

· Jackalope Casper Release – a vault beer returning one-night only at the taproom

Friday, May 22: DJ Night

· 5:00 – 9:00 PM: Draft Truck + Parking Lot Grill

· 5:30 – 10:30 PM: DJ Set with Guy Fell

· Any Port in the Storm Release — a vault beer returning for the anniversary weekend

Saturday, May 23: Yacht Rock Party

· 12:00 – 9:00 PM: Draft Truck + Parking Lot Grill

· 12:00 – 7:00 PM: Carl Meier “Dad’s Been Drinkin’” - Vinyl DJ Set

· 2:00 – 6:00 PM: Photo Booth

· 2:00 – 6:00 PM: Vinyl Spin Art – Live spinning art demonstrations

· 7:30 – 10:30 PM: Live Performance by Kandace and the Gents

· Black Abbey Steve Wit-Wood, Black Abbey Barrel-Aged Maibock – vault beers returning for the anniversary weekend

Sunday, May 24: Family Day

· 12:00 – 7:00 PM: Draft Truck + Parking Lot Grill

· 1:00 – 4:00 PM: Live Band: Tom Baker

· 1:00 – 4:00 PM: Face Paint, Glitter Tattoos, & Balloon Twisting

· 2:00 – 6:00 PM: Walking Magician

· 4:00 – 5:00 PM: Pet Parade – Costume contest, crowd judging, prizes

· 5:00 – 8:00 PM: Pam Miller Band – Closing Set

· All Day: Cotton Candy Station + Popcorn Stand

· All Day: Hourly Raffle – Partner prizes, must be present to win

Located in the heart of Wedgewood-Houston, Jackalope’s taproom has long served as a gathering place for locals and visitors alike. The anniversary weekend is expected to draw longtime fans, new guests, and members of Nashville’s growing craft beer community.

Now entering its 15th year, Jackalope continues to build on its legacy as a Nashville original—recently having invested significantly in upgrading the taproom experience and revamping its food menu, also while expanding its footprint with the acquisition of Black Abbey Brewing Company and reinforcing its commitment to keeping craft beer local under the ownership of Steve Barone.