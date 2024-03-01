Watch Now
Jagged Little Pill now playing at TPAC! We chat with cast members about the show.

Catch the show March 1st and 2nd . Get your tickets at tpac.org
Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 13:00:11-05

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). “Redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." (The New York Times) You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human… at JAGGED LITTLE PILL. Catch the show March 1st and 2nd . Get your tickets at tpac.org

