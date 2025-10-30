Eight teams of pastry chefs and cake artists are tasked with crafting spellbinding edible showpieces inspired by moments and themes from the Harry Potter saga. James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) bring exceptional charm and behind-the-scenes anecdotes as hosts of this magical series, joined by culinary judges, Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef and more iconic Harry Potter stars.
James and Oliver Phelps share the magic behind Food Network's Wizards of Baking!
