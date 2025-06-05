James Maslow Teases Big Time Rush Tour and CMA Appearance

There's a lot in the works for singer and actor, James Maslow! While fans know him from Big Time Rush, James has been keeping busy over the years! After recently moving and calling Music City his new home, James stopped by the Talk of the Town studio to share how Nashville has influenced his music.

He also shares details on his CMA appearance to talk more about his engagement to fiance, Caitlin Spears, his upcoming solo music projects, and he teased a Big Time Rush world tour that's got fans living their nostalgic dreams!

You can keep up with James and everything he's been up to over on his Instagram @jamesmaslow