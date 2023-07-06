James R. Cash Auctions & Real Estate Absolute Auction

James R. Cash Auctions & Real Estate is offering a lakefront property for absolute auction Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 1pm at 107 Bluegrass Point in Hendersonville, Tenn. This 6,000-square-foot two-level single-family home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and features hardwood floors, tile, carpet, a renovated kitchen, lots of storage, and an at-home office area. This property also features a permitted boat dock on Old Hickory Lake. This home is available for preview and inspection prior to the auction. For more information, visit https://www.jamesrcashauctions.com/ or call (615) 785-8982. This Segment Paid For By: James R. Cash Auctions & Real Estate.

