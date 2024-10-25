Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Jason Lindsey shares spooky science experiments you can do at home!

TOTT Fullscreen.png
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
TOTT Fullscreen.png
Posted

Jason Lindsey from Hooked on Science shares some great spooky science experiments! Watch Lelan try a few Halloween themed experiments that you can do with the kids at home! For more information visit hookedonscience.org

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes