Jeff Probst: New Season of Survivor Ghost Island

2:58 PM, Feb 28, 2018
Host Jeff Probst Previews New Season of "Survivor: Ghost Island"

The 2-hour season premiere of Survivor: Ghost Island is tonight, February 28 at 7pm on NewsChannel5. For more information, go to www.cbs.com.  Follow Survivor on Facebook, SurvivorCBS on Twitter and Instagram @officialsurvivor_CBS. 

