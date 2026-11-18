The 74th annual BMI Country Awards took over the organization's Music Row headquarters Tuesday night, honoring the people who put pen to paper and create the soundtrack of our lives.

The medallions are awarded to those songwriters who are responsible for the 50 most played songs in Country Music.

BMI is one of the nation's major performing rights organizations, helping make sure songwriters and publishers get paid when their music is played.

One of the night's biggest honors, the BMI Icon Award, went to longtime Nashville songwriter Jeffrey Steele.

A two-time BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, Steele has helped shape modern country music. He wrote more than 60 chart-topping hits, including Tim McGraw's "The Cowboy in Me" and Keith Urban's "Raise 'Em Up."

Steele joined a distinguished list of past winners, including Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson, just to name a few.



To hear the other big winners of the night, watch the video above!

