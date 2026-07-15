Jeni's Ice Cream is celebrating a new location at Peabody Union!

Jeni's Ice Cream's newest Nashville shop is opening this Thursday, July 16th at Peabody Union! To celebrate, they are hosting a grand opening event from 6-10 PM! The first 50 people in line at the grand opening will receive free Jeni’s swag, and everyone will have the chance to win free ice cream for a year.

All you have to do to enter is download the Jeni’s app, join Jeni’s Splendid Rewards program, and scan the app at the grand opening event!

Peabody Union Grand Opening: Thursday, July 16 from 6:00 - 10:00 PM

Jeni's Peabody Union, 40 Peabody St (Suite #121)

Follow @Jeni'sIceCreams for more and visit them online

jeni's.com [s.com]