The Talk's Jerry O'Connell Sets Sail on The Real Love Boat
Posted at 12:33 PM, Oct 12, 2022
Jerry O’Connell host of new CBS romance-adventure The Real Love Boat gave us a preview of tonight’s episode. The Real Love Boat sets sail at 7pm as a part of CBS’ All-Reality night on Wednesdays, joining Survivor at 8pm and The Amazing Race at 9pm on NewsChannel5. Go to https://www.cbs.com/ to learn more.

