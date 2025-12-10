Jesse Hutch tells us about his new holiday movie "Have We Met This Christmas"

In Have We Met This Christmas?, when ambitious real estate executive, Katie Sloane (McKellar) awakens at The Merry Mountain Inn with amnesia after a car accident, she is embraced by the resort’s warm holiday spirit and the family who owns it – especially the innkeeper’s son, Emmett Jones (Hutch), a man from her forgotten past. The last time they were together, she vowed never to speak to him again, but now she finds herself falling in love all over again, all the while helping the family strategize how to stop escrow and hold on to the Inn they love. Though Emmett knows it’s only a matter of time before she regains her memory, he can’t help but embrace this second chance at her love. For now, she doesn’t remember him… or the fact that hers is the company buying the Inn. As the spirit of Christmas surrounds her, Katie eventually discovers that sometimes losing your way is the only true path to finding love, and yourself.

The movie premieres on Great American Family December 13th at 8/7c