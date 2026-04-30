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Jim 'N Nicks tells us what sets their famous Bar-B-Q apart!

Jim 'N Nicks tells us what makes their Bar-B-Q special!
Jim 'N Nicks tells us what makes their Bar-B-Q special!
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The team at Jim 'N Nicks show Lelan and Heather what sets their famous Bar-B-Q a part from the rest! Whether it's loaded mac n cheese, smoked turkey breast, brisket, or pulled pork Jim 'N Nicks will keep you coming back for more!
Be sure to visit their Murfreesboro location at
436 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Learn more and order at
https://www.jimnnicks.com/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Jim 'N Nicks>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

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