Jinger Dugger Vuolo talks about her new book "People Pleaser"

New York Times Bestselling Author, Jinger Dugger Vuolo, stops by Talk of the Town to discuss her new book “People Pleaser.” Jinger talks with Heather and Lelan about her life after the popular show 19 Kids and Counting and how she is breaking free from the burden of approval of others.

