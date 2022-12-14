Jingle Beat at the Fairgrounds Nashville

Jingle Beat co-founder and CEO Erik Anderson made a Santa Mule, one of the festive drinks on their menu. Jingle Beat is 100,000 square feet of walkable indoor and outdoor adventure. This family-friendly pop-up is spread across three holiday worlds, which include dazzling light shows, a full-size ice-skating rink, climbable faceted geodes, a SantaLand DJ, and four holiday-themed bars serving up festive cocktails and bites. Jingle Beat is open Wednesday to Sunday and runs through December 31 at the Fairgrounds Nashville, 401 Wingrove Street Nashville, TN 37203. For tickets or more information, visit https://www.eamotion.com/jingle-beat-2022.

