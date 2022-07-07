Joe Nichols Makes His Big Screen Debut

Multi-Platinum Quartz Hill Records’ Joe Nichols talked about making his big screen debut in the new western film, Murder At Yellowstone City. Murder at Yellowstone City is in theaters now and streaming on Amazon Video and Apple TV. The film premieres on the heels of the release of Joe Nichols’ new album "Good Day For Living", ushering in a new era of classic-influenced country music. For more information about "Good Day For Living" log on to www.JoeNichols.com.