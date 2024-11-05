John Berry is coming to town for "Christmas with John Berry!"

GRAMMY® award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry is excited to announce the first dates for his 28th Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry’ Tour. With fourteen shows currently slated with more to come, the tour will kick off on November 29 in Sugar Hill, Georgia, and continue through the holiday season. John Berry takes pride in offering a fresh new show each year while always including popular classics like “Little Drummer Boy,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Let It Snow,” “Mary Did You Know,” and his timeless hit, “O Holy Night.” For on-sale dates and the latest information on the ‘Christmas With John Berry’ Tour, visit johnberry.com/tour.

