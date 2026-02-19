John Michael Finley talks to us about his starring role in "I Can Only Imagine 2"

After the breakout success of the original movie, “I Can Only Imagine [familytalktoday.com],” the new film reunites audiences with MercyMe frontman Bart Millard (played by John Michael Finley) in a powerful story about faith, fatherhood, and finding grace in the hardest seasons of life.

About the film: MercyMe’s Bart Millard (John Michael Finley) is living the dream—sold-out arenas, a devoted fan base, and a thriving career. But behind the spotlight, Bart’s past threatens the family he’s built, especially the fragile bond with his son, Sam (Sammy Dell).

When hopeful newcomer Tim Timmons (Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”) joins the band for their biggest tour yet, he unknowingly brings a renewed gratitude to Bart’s life through their unlikely friendship. Bart soon discovers that Tim carries hardships—and secrets—of his own, forcing him to face his past and repair his relationships with Sam and his wife, Shannon (Sophie Skelton), before fame costs him what matters most.

Based on the heartfelt true story behind the hit single “Even If [familytalktoday.com],” I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 is the inspiring next chapter of faith, family, and finding God in the fire.

Directed by Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, written by Brent McCorkle, and starring John Michael Finley, Milo Ventimiglia, Arielle Kebbel, Trace Adkins, Dennis Quaid and more.

Watch the Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/EYTHwR83Eh0 [youtu.be]

