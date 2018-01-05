John Schneider Previews Opry Show & New Music

3:16 PM, Jan 5, 2018

NewsChannel 5 Sports Anchor John Schneider, AKA Bo Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard, Previews New Music & Grand Ole Opry Performance This Weekends

John is performing on the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night Jan 6, 2018. Get tickets online at www.ryman.com. His first music release of 2018 is the Dukes of Hazzard theme song “Good Ole Boys”, honoring Waylon Jennings original song. Proceeds got to Jennings’ Diabetes research foundation called The Waylon Fund. The track is available for purchase now.

