Head to Zanies for an unforgettable night where humor meets heart at "Groceries with Dignity, Comedy without" fundraiser presented by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. This exclusive comedy event promises not just to fill the room with laughter but to unite us all for a cause that touches lives - ensuring that every family, every neighbor in Middle Tennessee has access to the healthy, fresh food they deserve.

To learn more and get tickets visit thestore.org