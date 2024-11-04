Join Lowes Nashville Hotel for a "Hot Chocolate Affair" this holiday season

Join Lowes Nashville hotel for a playful twist on a traditional afternoon tea service, where ornate teapots will be filled with a hot chocolate of your choosing - milk chocolate or dark chocolate, along with a selection of gourmet toppings like marshmallows, chocolate shavings, ganache-dipped spoons and other confections prepared in our pastry kitchen. Additionally, their chefs are swapping out cucumber sandwiches with three tiers filled with decadent bites like bite-sized cheesecakes, freshly baked pastries, and macarons for a whimsical and memorable dining experience.

Each month, new accompaniments will be prepared to reflect the holidays and seasonally fresh ingredients. The Hot Chocolate Affair in November will feature fall flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon, and maple, then transition in December to scrumptious morsels that infuse peppermint, toffee, and nutmeg.

Reservations must be confirmed at least 24 hours in advance by booking your table on Resy. Reservations begin between 1pm and 1:45pm for a two-hour service.

https://www.loewshotels.com/vanderbilt-hotel/dining/hot-chocolate-affair